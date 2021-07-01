DMScript Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $529,794.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. DMScript has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $529,794.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

