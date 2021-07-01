Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DSTZF remained flat at $$12.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Distell Group has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.
Distell Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.