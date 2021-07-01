Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,861 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of NIKE worth $534,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 338.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 835,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,070,000 after buying an additional 129,784 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $15,081,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.24. 495,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $156.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

