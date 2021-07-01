Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $710,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

