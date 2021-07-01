Digitex City (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.81 or 0.00713141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.46 or 0.07604289 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

