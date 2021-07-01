Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $126.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 14602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.