DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DGNOF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DIAGNOS has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

