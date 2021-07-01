Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 11,459,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

