Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.10 ($69.53).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.84 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.53 ($68.86). 2,001,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.49.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

