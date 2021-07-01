Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$1.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

