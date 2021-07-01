DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

