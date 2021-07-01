DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Hits $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00207618 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002018 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00767036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

