Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $23.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

