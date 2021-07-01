DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $890.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040057 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00033636 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,522,399 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

