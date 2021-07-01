Databroker Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $325.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00698132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,701.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

