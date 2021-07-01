Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

