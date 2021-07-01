Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DNKEY. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

