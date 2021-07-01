Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.37 ($69.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.64. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

