Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.41 billion and approximately $329.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,402,854,458 coins and its circulating supply is 5,402,853,969 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

