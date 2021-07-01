DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

COUR opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

