DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

