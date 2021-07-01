Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CYCN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 6,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,166.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

