CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $66.94. Approximately 1,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

