Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $167.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $657.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $579.20 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 325,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.