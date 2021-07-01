Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 290,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,924. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

