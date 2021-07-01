Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $589.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $583.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

CW stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $119.02. 211,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,736. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.