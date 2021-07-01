CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CURO opened at $17.00 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $707.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.00.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.