CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -46.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.