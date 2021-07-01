CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

