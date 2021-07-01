CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 29,095 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers acquired 31,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,314 shares in the company, valued at $907,080.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

