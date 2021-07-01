Cryptrust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,948.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Cryptrust has a market cap of $35,818.45 and $1,948.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00135609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168627 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,245.62 or 0.99845911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

