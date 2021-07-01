Critical Review: ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96% PPD 2.93% -29.55% 4.07%

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and PPD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A PPD $4.68 billion 3.46 $153.69 million $1.13 40.79

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Risk & Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPD has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 12 3 0 2.20

PPD has a consensus target price of $43.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPD beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PPD

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

