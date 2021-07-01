Critical Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 478.16%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -14.05% -10.44% Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 40.90 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 35.12 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.12

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.