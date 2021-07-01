Critical Comparison: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 4.87 $64.02 million $2.26 33.13 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.03 N/A N/A N/A

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triumph Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 1 2.57 Five Star Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $62.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.06%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 25.46% 14.39% 1.63% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Five Star Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.