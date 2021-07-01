Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 207,508 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

