Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the May 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

GLDI stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93.

