Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$121.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

CNR stock opened at C$130.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$119.05 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

