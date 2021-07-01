Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

