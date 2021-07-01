Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

