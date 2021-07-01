Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,376 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

