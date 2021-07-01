Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

