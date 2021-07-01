Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

