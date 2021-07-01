Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,082 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $458.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.75. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $267.76 and a 12-month high of $470.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.