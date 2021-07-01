Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,150 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

