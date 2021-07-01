Credit Suisse AG Has $25.56 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

