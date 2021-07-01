Credit Suisse AG Has $23.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

