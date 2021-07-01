Credit Suisse AG Has $23.74 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,274 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,673,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

