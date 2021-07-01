Credit Suisse AG Has $22.60 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

