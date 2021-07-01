Credit Suisse AG Buys 78,810 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 300,526 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,738,000 after buying an additional 437,041 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $26.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

