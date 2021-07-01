Credit Suisse AG Buys 138,177 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,177 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

